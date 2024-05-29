Data First

There’s a template-like approach to visualization that says you you can plug a dataset into software, make a series of mechanical decisions based on data type, and get great charts. Some say to let the data speak for itself. This almost never works how you want it to.

You might not know what you’re looking for in the data. There are many chart types and visual forms to choose from, even after narrowing down the selection. The design of the chart should shift based on what you want to show, which is driven by purpose and audience.

So Visualize This starts with the data. Ask questions about the data. Learn about the data. Then make worthwhile charts.